Some pockets of Pune record ‘Very Poor’ air on Sunday

At Bhopdev ghat in Pune (Express file photo by Ashish Kale)

Some areas in Pune reported highly deteriorated air in recent days, even though the city’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) remained 180, which is considered a ‘Moderate’ category.

Bhosari and Alandi localities in Pimpri Chinchwad reported ‘Very Poor’ air (AQI between 300 – 400) whereas Bhumkar chowk and Lohegaon reported ‘Poor’ air (AQI between 200 – 300). The remaining stations spanning Shivajinagar, Katraj, Nigdi reported ‘Moderate’ and Pashan reported ‘Moderate’ air quality on the day. The SAFAR forecast issued by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) for the city for Monday is 193.

In the absence of cold conditions, the minimum temperatures are rising constantly. Shivajinagar recorded 13.2 degrees, Pashan and Lohegaon recorded 14.7 degrees and 15.8 degree Celsius, respectively, on Sunday.

As per the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune’s day temperatures will be 32 degrees whereas the minimum temperatures could hover between 14 – 16 degrees.