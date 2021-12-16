Some mills ask farmers to sign forms waiving interest component

Faced with the prospect of high interest for delayed payment of Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP), some sugar mills are making farmers sign declarations wherein the latter are unconditionally giving up their claims on payment of interest. This follows the decision of the state Sugar Commissioner to calculate the interest component on late payment of FRP.

Late payment of FRP for the 2014-15 season had led to multiple petitions in the Aurangabad High Court, seeking payment of interest.

Shiv Sena’s farmer leader from Nanded, Prahlad Ingole, had moved the Bombay High Court in this regard against 49 mills in Nanded division. However, the work of calculation of the interest component and payment has not materialised despite multiple court orders.

Meanwhile, Sugar Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad had ordered mills to deposit payment details of individual farmers and calculate interest at the rate of 15 per cent on late payment.

Gaikwad’s order was resisted by mills under the plea that such calculation would be tedious and time consuming. The commissioner had then appointed a special auditor to do the calculation. The work, which started before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, was recently concluded with the interest component amounting to nearly Rs 8 crore.

However, mills in Nanded region have already started getting farmers to sign interest waiver declaration forms. The form, a copy of which is with The Indian Express, states that the farmer willingly renounces his claims on interest on late payment for the financial health and well- being of the mill.

Ingole has urged farmers not to sign any such declaration as they would be waiving off their own rights.

Earlier, mills in Maharashtra had started getting their farmers to sign agreements to accept the basic FRP in three installments. This was done to avoid litigation and payment of interest. Now, with the interest component coming up, mills have gone a step ahead and got their farmers to sign similar waivers.

In response to a case before the Sugar Commissioner, a mill in Kolhapur had submitted more than 20,000 such waivers, with each and every one of their farmers signing a waiver. Faced with such wavier documents, the mill was spared of action by the sugar commissioner.