Some give thumbs down to budget, slam STT, lack of safety steps for women

Not all are cheering the Union budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday. In the forefront are traders and investors of the stock market who are sorely disappointed at the budget increasing Securities Transaction Tax (STT). Even women’s organisations seem to be unhappy with the budget as it does not include their safety measures.

”The increase in STT in Union Budget has clearly come as a disappointment for day traders, investors and foreign institutes. Higher STT sends a conflicting message to equity investors,” said Gaurav Bora, a stock market expert.

Bora said STT directly impacts trading costs. ”Whether retail participants, high-frequency traders or institutional investors, every transaction becomes marginally more expensive. Over time, this reduces trading volumes, affects liquidity, and may dampen overall market participation in benchmark indices like the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex,” he said, adding that the move is negative for stock market.