Some cheer for Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pavana dam 80 per cent full

With incessant over the past few days in Maval taluka of Pune district, Pavana dam, the lifeline of the industrial city of Pimpri-Chinchwad, is full to almost 80 per cent of its capacity. This is good news for the 25 lakh residents of the township, who can hope for a relief from water woes. Civic officials, however, said the decision to restore daily water supply will be taken only after the dam is filled to 100 per cent of its capacity.

Officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said water in the dam has doubled in the past eight days. “On July 17, the dam had a storage of 35.29 per cent. And by Monday morning, the dam was filled up to 79.18. If the rain continues, the possibility of the dam reaching cent per cent mark in the next few days cannot be ruled out,” an official said.

Irrigation officials said catchment areas of the dam have received heavy rainfall in the past few days. “Last year from June 1 to July 26, 491 mm rainfall was received. This year, so far, 1600 mm has been received in the same period,” an official informed.

On June 1, the dam had 31.59 per cent water storage, which had raised the spectre of water cuts in case the rains stayed away. On Monday (July 26), the storage was up 47 per cent following heavy rain in Maval taluka.

For the past two years, Pimpri-Chinchwad has been getting water supply on alternate days despite the dam rising to its full capacity. The PCMC contends that the system helps in streamlining the water supply and ensuring equitable distribution to all regions, especially the elevated areas where the water does not reach with force.

PCMC executive engineer Pravin Ladkat told The Indian Express, “Though the dam has filled up to 80 per cent capacity, any decision regarding restoration of every-day supply will be taken by the municipal commissioner after consulting political parties. And it can be done only after the dam is full to cent per cent of its capacity.”

At the current level, even if it does not rain, the water will last up to eight months for Pimpri-Chinchwad. “Pimpri-Chinchwad needs 10 per cent water every month. Therefore, this water will last up to June next year. This is because water will be lifted by us only from October. Till then, we will take water directly from Pavana river,” Ladkat said.

PCMC lifts water at Ravet weir, which is located within its jurisdiction. The water is then purified at its Nigdi purification plan before being supplied to the entire city.

“In October, the irrigation department will review the situation and then start discharging water, which we will lift for our requirement from the river,” Ladkat added.