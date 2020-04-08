Some areas in four Pimpri-Chinchwad suburbs sealed off

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (File) Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (File)

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation on Wednesday issued orders seal off some areas in four suburbs of the industrial city. Police have accordingly sealed off the areas, preventing any movement of people or vehicles for a period of three days.

The step has been taken after eight positive cases were reported from these areas. Three of them had attended a religious congregation in Delhi, which has turned out to be a disease hotspot, and five of them are their high-risk contacts.

In the order, Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said,”The PCMC has been taking all steps necessary to control the spread of coronavirus in its jurisdiction. In view of this, as an emergency step, it has decided to seal off certain areas to check the spread of the infection. In the sealed areas, movement of vehicles and people will be suspended for the next three days. However, essential services have been exempted from this order”.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smita Patil said in the sealed areas, police will not allow anybody to move out of the area or any outsider to enter the area. “All medical shops have been allowed to remain open and only some grocery shops will be allowed to open for a limited time,” Patil said.

The police have barricaded the areas which have been sealed to prevent movement of people or vehicles.

Civic officials said as of now, only some areas in four suburbs have been sealed, but more areas may be sealed. “We are contemplating further steps in this direction. As of now, things are under control in Pimpri-Chinchwad. But in case we see the number of cases rising, we will initiate more steps like sealing off other areas,” said the civic chief.

The areas which have been sealed include:

* Kharalwadi Jama Masjid area, Chaitali Park Housing society area, Girme Hospital-Agrasen Library and nearby areas

* Chikhli: Gharkhul Residency: building No 1 to 20, Pawar industrial area, Newale vasti

* Thergaon: Shivtirth Nagar, Padwalnagar

* Dighi: Kamalraj Balaji Residency area, Rode Hospital road, Sai Mandir Road

