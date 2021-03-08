Soldier recruitment exam paper leak: Army Major to be produced before court in Pune

An Army officer of Major rank who was arrested by Pune police in the case of a paper leak in the soldier recruitment process will be produced before the court in Pune on Monday. Meanwhile, officials said two more ‘serving individuals’ from the Army were under their scanner in the case.

In a joint operation by the Military Intelligence and the Crime Branch of Pune city police, multiple raids were conducted in the last week of February leading to the recovery of the question paper of the Common Entrance Exam (CEE) for recruitment of Soldier (General Duty), prior to exam, indicating a leak. The exam, which was scheduled to take place on February 28, was cancelled after the leak was confirmed.

On Saturday a team from Pune city brought the Army Major to Pune from the Army establishment in Tamil Nadu where he was posted. On Sunday he was formally placed under arrest and will be produced before a court in Pune where the police are expected to seek his custodial remand for further interrogation. The officer is alleged to have played a key role in leaking the paper.

After the leak came to light, the Pune police registered two separate offences at Wanawadi and Vishrantwadi police stations denoting probes by two separate teams of the crime branch into the malpractices related to the same examination process. In the case registered at Vishrantwadi police station three persons including an ex-serviceman have been arrested. In the case at Wanawadi police station, two serving Army personnel and two others were initially arrested. Two more persons were arrested at a later stage.

Meanwhile, a senior officer who is part of the investigation said that the role of two more ‘serving individuals’ from the Army was being probed in the case. “Our teams are currently at various locations conducting the probe. We are expecting more breakthroughs in the case.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Army had said that the existing system of the recruitment process will be made more foolproof and robust by incorporating the findings of joint investigation by Army authorities and Maharashtra police.