Soldier of Humanity award from Bodoland for Dr Abhay Bang

Late Upendra Nath Brahma is popularly known as the Father of Bodoland. He initiated the movement for the upliftment and rights of the Bodo tribal people in Assam. After his death, the UNB Trust, in his memory, has instituted the Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award.

The 18th annual award for the year 2021 will be conferred upon Dr Abhay Bang, for his lifetime of work for tribal people in India. Dr Bang has served the tribal people in Gadchiroli for the past 35 years, and he was chairman of the National Expert Committee on Tribal Health, Government of India. The first ever national report on ‘Health of the Tribal People in India’ was prepared under his leadership.

Along with his wife Dr Rani Bang and his colleagues, he founded the non-profit organisation SEARCH. Dr Abhay Bang is well known for his work to reduce child mortality in India. The award will be conferred upon Dr Bang in a public function in Kokrajhar, Assam, on November 13.