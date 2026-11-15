4 men feared dead in well as wall falls on them in Maharashtra’s Solapur

Four labourers have been trapped under the debris since the retaining wall of a well collapsed at Ambe in Pandharpur taluka of Maharashtra’s Solapur district around 9.30 am on Sunday.

”The work to find the trapped labourers is underway. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has been called in,” Solapur Rural Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni told The Indian Express.

The labourers were digging a new well on the farm of Niwas Shinde, a farmer. As the work was underway, the well’s retaining wall collapsed.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

”The debris of the wall fell on the labourers, who got no chance to move to safety. In no time, they were buried under the pile of soil. Efforts to trace the trapped labourers have been underway since morning,” a police officer said.