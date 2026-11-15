4 men feared dead in well as wall falls on them in Maharashtra’s Solapur

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication sinc... Read More
Four labourers have been trapped under the debris since the retaining wall of a well collapsed at Ambe in Pandharpur taluka of Maharashtra’s Solapur district around 9.30 am on Sunday.
”The work to find the trapped labourers is underway. The NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) has been called in,” Solapur Rural Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni told The Indian Express.
The labourers were digging a new well on the farm of Niwas Shinde, a farmer. As the work was underway, the well’s retaining wall collapsed.
”The debris of the wall fell on the labourers, who got no chance to move to safety. In no time, they were buried under the pile of soil. Efforts to trace the trapped labourers have been underway since morning,” a police officer said.
Locals who rushed to rescue the labourers—identified as Mangesh More, Siddheshwar Ghadge, Tanaji Ghodke, and Aba Ghodke—alerted the police and district officials.
Sources said the chances of the four being found alive are remote.
In a similar incident, a man and his nephew died after excavated earth fell on them at Rasalwadi near Deulgaon Rasal in Baramati taluka last month.
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In May this year, a man and his two sons died after debris from an under-construction well fell on them in Dhanora village of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar’s Sillod taluka. While the man was 49 years old, his sons were in their 20s. They were trying to install precast RCC rings inside their well when the excavated soil fell on them.