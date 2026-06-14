8 killed after pick-up van falls into unsecured well in Maharashtra’s Solapur

The devotees were returning after visiting the Siddhanath temple in Mhaswad, Solapur district, when their pickup van fell into a well in the Tandulwadi area.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
2 min readPuneUpdated: Jun 14, 2026 09:04 PM IST
Local residents were involved in rescue operations along with police and fire personnelLocal residents were involved in rescue operations along with police and fire personnel. (Special Arrangement)
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Eight persons, including four children, were killed after a pick-up van carrying 15 pilgrims plunged into a well near Tandulwadi village in Malshiras area of Solapur district on Sunday. Seven people were rescued, police said.

The pilgrims were returning after visiting the Siddhanath temple in Mhaswad, Solapur district, when the pick-up van fell into a well. Local residents were involved in rescue operations along with police and fire personnel. Officials from the district collectorate and political leaders also reached the spot.

Superintendent of police, Solapur rural, Atul Kulkarni, said, “The eight deceased include four children and four adults. The pick-up vehicle had 15 passengers, all relatives. Seven persons have been rescued. The accident took place some time between 5 pm and 5.15 pm.”

Santosh Walke, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Akluj division, Solapur, said, “The accident took place on the Satara-Pandharpur Highway in Tandulwadi village of Malshiras taluka in Solapur district. The deceased are natives of Pandharpur and were returning from Mhaswad in Satara in a pick-up vehicle. Prima facie probe suggests that the driver lost control and the vehicle fell into the well on the roadside. Further probe is on.”

According to residents, no action was taken even after repeated complaints to the aiuthorities regarding the lack of safety measures around the well. Sarjerao Chavan, a villager, told reporters, “The well did not have a protective wall… Officials paid no heed to my complaints,” he said.

Madha MP Dhairyasheel Mohite-Patil said, “We had sent multiple letters and held meetings, but there has been no action. Accidents happen every month, and the government continued to ignore our repeated complaints.”

However, Kulkarni said, “It is a farm well, at a lower level than the road. So a small protective wall woule be ineffective. The vehicle plunged after the driver lost control.”

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The incident comes two months after a vehicle fell into an unsecured well in Dindori area of Nashik district, killing nine of a family. On April 2, a car fell into a well located in the middle of a 100-foot-wide concrete road in Dindori area of Nashik, killing nine of a family. Six of the deceased were children.

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Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

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