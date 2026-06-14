8 killed after pick-up van falls into unsecured well in Maharashtra’s Solapur

Eight persons, including four children, were killed after a pick-up van carrying 15 pilgrims plunged into a well near Tandulwadi village in Malshiras area of Solapur district on Sunday. Seven people were rescued, police said.

The pilgrims were returning after visiting the Siddhanath temple in Mhaswad, Solapur district, when the pick-up van fell into a well. Local residents were involved in rescue operations along with police and fire personnel. Officials from the district collectorate and political leaders also reached the spot.

Superintendent of police, Solapur rural, Atul Kulkarni, said, “The eight deceased include four children and four adults. The pick-up vehicle had 15 passengers, all relatives. Seven persons have been rescued. The accident took place some time between 5 pm and 5.15 pm.”