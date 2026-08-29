In attempt to murder case: Cops demand Rs 25 lakh bribe for not invoking PCPNDT Act

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked two policemen from Solapur and arrested two private “agents” after they allegedly demanded a bribe from a “licence consultant” in order to arrange anticipatory bail of an accused in an attempt to murder offence as well as to prevent the invoking of sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act in the case.

The two “agents” were identified as Aba Sawla Walkunde (48) and Mahadev Pandhari Mane (39), both residents of Malshiras in Solapur district of Maharashtra.

The two cops were identified as police havaldars Anil Mahadev Shinde and Rahul Maruti Wagh.

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A first information report (FIR) was registered against the four at Malshiras police station, Solapur, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday.