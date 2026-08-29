In attempt to murder case: Cops demand Rs 25 lakh bribe for not invoking PCPNDT Act

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the four at Malshiras police station, Solapur, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday.

Written by: Chandan Haygunde
3 min readPuneAug 29, 2026 06:55 PM IST
The two cops were identified as police havaldars Anil Mahadev Shinde and Rahul Maruti Wagh.The two cops were identified as police havaldars Anil Mahadev Shinde and Rahul Maruti Wagh. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) booked two policemen from Solapur and arrested two private “agents” after they allegedly demanded a bribe from a “licence consultant” in order to arrange anticipatory bail of an accused in an attempt to murder offence as well as to prevent the invoking of sections of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act in the case.

The two “agents” were identified as Aba Sawla Walkunde (48) and Mahadev Pandhari Mane (39), both residents of Malshiras in Solapur district of Maharashtra.

The two cops were identified as police havaldars Anil Mahadev Shinde and Rahul Maruti Wagh.

Story continues below this ad

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the four at Malshiras police station, Solapur, under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act on Friday.

According to the ACB, earlier this month, a team of Solapur police nabbed a doctor and few others on suspicion that they were conducting illegal prenatal sex determination tests in Akluj area.

While trying to escape from the spot, the doctor and his aides allegedly raged their four-wheeler on the police party. The doctor also allegedly threatened to kill a police officer during the action. An FIR was then lodged against the doctor and others at Akluj police station, on charges of attempt to murder the police personnel, under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 109, 132, 121 (1), 127 (2), 352, 3 (5), on August 18.

A licence consultant, whose brother is an accused in this case, filed a complaint with the ACB on August 21, claiming that police havaldar Anil Shinde had demanded Rs 25 lakh bribe from him on behalf of assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Santosh Walke, to prevent the attempt to murder FIR from being lodged at Akluj police station. However, the FIR was registered because he refused to give the bribe.

Story continues below this ad

Later, police havaldar Shinde allegedly contacted the licence consultant from the mobile number of a person named Aba Walkunde, saying if he had paid Rs 25 lakh previously, the attempt to murder FIR would not have been registered. Shinde then again demanded Rs 25 lakh for ACP Santosh Walke and an additional Rs 5 lakh for himself from the licence consultant, to procure anticipatory bail for the accused persons and prevent invoking the PCPNDT Act in the attempt to murder case.

In his complaint to the ACB, the licence consultant stated that Shinde accepted Rs 10 lakh bribe and was demanding the remaining money from him. When the ACB sleuths verified the complaint, it was learnt that agents Walkunde and Mane allegedly asked the complainant to bring a bribe of Rs 5 lakh for ACP Walke and Rs 50,000 for police havaldar Rahul Wagh on August 28, to avoid the arrest of his parents.

The ACB team led by Deputy Superintendent Nita Misal laid a trap and nabbed Walkunde and Mane while accepting Rs 5.5 lakh from the complainant under a bridge on Malshiras – Piliv road around 2.30 pm on Friday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Walke of the ACB said, “Policemen Shinde and Wagh are booked in this case as their role was confirmed in demanding and accepting the bribe money. Both are on the run. Search is on for them. Probe is also on to confirm ACP Walke’s role. We are seeking the custody of the arrested accused from the court for further investigation.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Chandan Haygunde
Chandan Haygunde

Chandan Haygunde is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. With over 20 years of experience in journalism, he is one of the region's most authoritative voices on crime, national security, and legal affairs. Professional Profile Specialization: He specialises covering issues related to Crime, Courts, National Security and Human Rights. He has done investigative reporting on incidents of terrorism, left wing extremism, espionage cases, wildlife crimes, narcotics racket, cyber crimes and sensational murder cases in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra. While working on the ‘Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) Fellowship on Tigers, Tiger Habitats and Conservation’ in 2012, he reported extensively on the illegal activities in the Sahyadri Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra. He is at the helm of the widely read weekly series “Pune Crime Files”. He is widely recognized for his deep-dive coverage of the cases related to the Koregaon Bhima violence in Pune and the Elgaar Parishad investigation. Key Beats: His portfolio includes covering crimes mainly under the jurisdiction of Pune City, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad Police, along with the sensitive cases from the state, being investigated by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Background: Before his long tenure at The Indian Express, he worked with other Marathi and English publications, giving him a unique grassroots understanding of Maharashtra's socio-political landscape. Awards and Recognition: He got the CMS PANOS Young Environment Journalist Award in January 2014 for investigative reports on illegal activities in Sahyadri Tiger Rerserve. He received the award for outstanding investigative journalism by the Lokmat group in Pune in January 2020, “Missing since 2010, Pune youth a ‘Maoist Commander’ in Chhattisgarh”, which appeared on July 9, 2019. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) In recent months, Chandan’s reporting has focused on high-profile terror case investigations, inter-state firearms racket, leopard movements in Pune city, cyber scams and hearings of the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. 1. High-Profile crimes and terrorism cases “Techie linked to Al-Qaeda preached democracy is against Shariat” (Nov 17, 2025). Reporting on the ongoing investigation into the arrest of IT professional Zubair Hangargekar (37) from Pune for alleged terror links. “The case against Jyoti Jagtap, member of ‘Maoist front’ Kabir Kala Manch and Elgaar Parishad organiser, granted interim bail by apex court” (Nov 20, 2025) Tracking the updates in the high profile Elgaar Parishad case related to the alleged naxal activities in urban areas. “How NIA arrested doctor turned ‘ISIS recruiter’ in Maharashtra terror module case” (Nov 24, 2025) After the arrest of doctors in Delhi Red Fort blast, a report on alleged terror links of a consulting anaesthetist from a Pune hospital. “A year after loco pilot averts tragedy by spotting gas cylinder on railway track, probe still inconclusive” (Dec 8, 2025). Report on the unsolved case of a suspected sabotage incident, which could have derailed a train. “No records of Sambhaji Maharaj’s cremation available: Author, ex-IAS officer Vishwas Patil tells Koregaon Bhima panel” (Dec 1, 2025) Reporting on a sensitive issue related to the Koregaon Bhima violence. 2. Inter-state firearms racket "Pune police swoop down on ‘village of pistols’ in Madhya Pradesh; 36 detained, 50 kilns destroyed" (Nov 22, 2025) "Recce a week before, microplanning: how Pune police raided ‘village of pistols’ in MP" (Nov 24, 2025) Reporting on the illegal gun manufacturing units in Umarti village, Madhya Pradesh 3. Cybercrime & Financial Scams “Pimpri Chinchwad police arrest ‘bank account supplier’ with links to China, nationwide cyber scams" (Nov 27, 2025) An investigative look at the modus opernadi of international cyber-gangs cheating high-earning professionals across the country ‘Your case linked to Pahalgam terrorist’: Pune businessman loses Rs 1.44 crore to fraudster posing as NIA chief" (Oct 18, 2025) Report on the tricks played on cyber scammers cheating people through digital arrest frauds Signature Style: The Investigative Hit Chandan is known for his ability to cultivate deep-cover sources within the police and intelligence agencies. His writing often goes beyond the "police version" of events, providing historical context and identifying systemic lapses. He is particularly respected for his balanced reporting on sensitive communal issues and his persistent tracking of the Maoist urban-link cases, making his columns essential reading for legal experts and policymakers. X (Twitter): @chandan_pune ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 29: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments