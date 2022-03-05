Solapur farmer dies 2 days after he consumed pesticide on Facebook live

Two days after he consumed pesticide while going live on Facebook, blaming the state government’s “anti-farmer policy” for the step, Suraj Jadhav, a farmer from the village of Magarwadi in Pandharpur taluka of Solapur district, died on Friday.

In a video which has since gone viral, Jadhav is seen saying that he does not want to be born as a farmer ever. “I was destined to live this much. I do not want to be born as a farmer ever. Because farmers are incapable,” he is heard saying while unscrewing a bottle with his teeth. Jadhav goes on to say that the government does not look after the farmers before proceeding to consume the poisonous substance from the bottle and ending the video. As per sources, Jadhav was rushed to a private hospital in Pandharpur where he breathed his last on Friday.

Milind Patil, police inspector at the taluka police station, said the farmer owned around 1.15 acres of land and did not have any electricity dues. “We are investigating the matter,” he added.

Over the last few days, disconnection of agricultural pumps due to unpaid dues and irregular power supply has become a bone of contention between the electricity distribution company and farmers’ organisations.

Since the last few weeks, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghtana – the farmers’ outfit led by former MP Raju Shetti – is agitating in favour of 10 hours of uninterrupted power supply for the agricultural sector. They have also asked the government to stop disconnecting agri pumps for unpaid dues at a time when fields require water the most. Jadhav’s death, farmer organisations claimed, was due to a variety of “anti-farmer” policies of the state government.

At present, Shetti is camping outside the Kolhapur district collector’s office and members of his outfit are said to have released snakes in the offices of various executive engineers of the electricity distribution company to protest against the irregular supply. The death of Jadhav, Shetti said, was a direct effect of the “government’s insensitive handling” of the problem.

Dr Ajit Navale, leader of the All India Kisan Sabha, blamed both the Central and state government’s policies for Jadhav’s death.