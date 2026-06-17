8 killed in accident: All Solapur district wells to be secured, action against guilty officials, says Collector

The district administration and police said action will be taken against government officials found guilty of negligence.

Written by: Manoj Dattatrye More
5 min readPuneJun 17, 2026 09:37 AM IST
solapur accidentThe officials have been directed to initiate temporary measures to secure these three wells by constructing protective walls, setting up crash barriers and even constructing compound walls. (AI-generated image/Gemini)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two days after a pick up van plunged into a well killing 8 persons in Tandulwadi village of Solapur district, the district administration on Tuesday said work was underway to ensure wells do not pose threats to citizens’ lives.

The district administration and police said action will be taken against government officials found guilty of negligence.

“I have given orders to officials to ensure that all wells in the district are secured and do not pose any threat to citizens. I have told officials to set up protective walls so that such accidents do not occur,” district collector S Karthikeyan told The Indian Express on Tuesday.

The collector said there are three wells in Tandulwadi village. “I have told officials to immediately initiate temporary measures to secure these three wells by constructing protective walls, setting up crash barriers and even constructing compound walls. I have also directed officials to initiate same measures for other wells in the entire district,” he said.

“We will study the problem entirely and then implement permanent measures to ensure that wells do not pose any threat,” he added.
Solapur police said the road contractor was booked and will soon be arrested for negligence.

“An FIR has been filed against the contractor for neglecting his work, he will soon be arrested,” Solapur Superintendent of Police Atul Kulkarni told The Indian Express on Tuesday.
When asked whether officials who neglected constructing a protective wall around the well will be arrested, Kulkarni said, “Police will take action against officials who are responsible for the accidents as well. We will not spare anyone. Our investigation is underway.”

Echoing the same view, Karthikeyan said, “I will certainly be taking action against officials who are found guilty. We have set up a five member committee to probe the incident and fix the blame. The land acquisition to widen the road first started in 1986. We will have to find out who the officials were then as well as in subsequent years and determine if the process was completed or not. The committee will look into different angles. We are expecting the committee to not only pin the blame but also suggest ways to ensure safety of citizens.”

Story continues below this ad

The police said the contractor was booked because he did not set up a protective barrier between the wall and the road, install signboards nor provide proper lighting. Speed breakers were not installed on the Pandharpur-Mhaswad Road either. “The contractor has been negligent in doing his duty,” an official said.

The contractor is reportedly from Pune and has a reputation of doing his work improperly. “His reputation as far as doing proper work is concerned is not good. When I was in Satara, we never alloted any work to him,” said a senior official from Pune district collectorate.

When asked whether the contractor was solely responsible and not officials under whose directions he was working, Kulkarni said, “We will take action against all officials who are found negligent in discharge of their duty.”

The well owner too has refused to take responsibility for the unprotected well which does not have a parapet wall. “The well was constructed over a century ago by my forefathers. It was away from the road. However, the authorities went on widening the road and even raised the height of the road. Due to the road widening, its edge is almost touching by well,” said Ramrkishna Kadam, the well-owner.

Story continues below this ad

Kadam said when he complained to PWD officials and urged them construct a protective wall around the well, they had promised to act. “But this was in 2017 when I made the complaint in writing. I have not increased the width of the well. The PWD officials have increased the width of the road. And therefore it is their duty to ensure that a safety wall or barriers are set up to avoid any accidents,” he said.
Dhananjay Dethe, a relative of the Bawache family, which lost 6 of its family members in the accident, said, “We are seeking justice for the close relatives who died in the accident. There is negligence on the part of the authorities in setting up barriers between the well and the road. Had there been proper safety measures in place, an accident of this magnitude would not have happened.”

The driver who survived the mishap was also a close relative of the Bawache family. Dethe said the driver and two sons of one of the deceased were in a state of shock. “Only when they recover from the shock will we get to know how the accident happened,” he said.

Police suspect there was a possibility the driver was talking on his phone, which made him lose control of the vehicle which then plunged into the open well.

Irfan Mujawar, who was one among the local youths that saved at least five lives after jumping into the well, said, “I was closely trailing the pick up van. It was wobbly, shaky and tilting on both sides. I was thinking that it would fall into the roadside farm. However, it skidded into the open well.”

Story continues below this ad

The moment the vehicle fell into the open well, Mujawar phoned friends to come to the spot.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manoj Dattatrye More
Manoj Dattatrye More

Manoj Dattatrye More is a Senior Editor at The Indian Express, having been with the publication since 1992. Based in Pune, he is a veteran journalist with a 33-year career that spans editorial desk work, investigative reporting, and political analysis. Professional Legacy Experience: He spent his first 16 years on the editorial desk before moving into active field reporting. He has written over 20,000 stories, including more than 10,000 bylined articles. Impact Journalism: He is widely respected for "campaign-style" reporting that leads to tangible social change. Road Safety: His decade-long campaign regarding the dangerous state of the Pune-Mumbai highway in Khadki resulted in a ₹23 crore reconstruction project in 2006, which dramatically reduced fatalities. Environmental Protection: His reports against tree cutting on the Pune-Mumbai and Pune-Nashik highways saved approximately 2,000 trees. Anti-Corruption: During the COVID-19 pandemic, he exposed a scam where doctors were being asked to pay bribes for government jobs, resulting in them being hired without payment. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Manoj More's recent work focuses heavily on the shifting political landscape of Maharashtra and civic governance in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area: 1. Political Shifts & Alliances "Ajit Pawar's NCP continues domination in Pune, wins 10 of 17 local bodies" (Dec 21, 2025): A major report on the local self-government election results, detailing the NCP’s stronghold in Baramati, Indapur, and Lonavala. "BJP ropes in 13 ex-corporators, deals major blow to NCP" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant political defection in Pimpri-Chinchwad as the BJP gears up for civic polls. "Congress opts for solo BMC run as alliance talks with Sena (UBT) collapse" (Dec 17, 2025): Covering the breakdown of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) talks for the Mumbai civic elections. "NCP(SP)'s Rahul Kalate, Sena (UBT) leader Sanjog Waghere set to join BJP" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing high-profile party-hopping ahead of the municipal elections. 2. Civic & Administrative Accountability "PCMC draws ire for issuing tenders worth Rs 250 crore just before poll code" (Dec 17, 2025): An investigative piece on the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s last-minute spending spree before election restrictions. "93 killed in 76 accidents in five years: Bypass service roads in Pune remain undeveloped for 18 yrs" (Nov 16, 2025): A critical look at the long-delayed infrastructure projects contributing to fatalities on Pune’s bypass roads. 3. Social & Labor Issues "As state says TCS has laid off 376 employees: FITE flags figures, say nearly 2,500 were forced to quit" (Dec 11, 2025): Investigating conflicting reports regarding IT sector layoffs in Maharashtra. "Maharashtra govt move to 'downgrade' Aadhaar cards" (Nov 30, 2025): Reporting on the state’s decision to require additional documents alongside Aadhaar to combat identity misuse. Signature Beat Manoj More is the definitive voice on Pimpri-Chinchwad, an industrial hub he has covered for three decades. His reporting is characterized by its aggressive stance against local "gondaism" (thuggery) and a relentless focus on civic infrastructure—choked drains, garbage management, and public transport. X (Twitter): @manojmore91982 ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 17: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments