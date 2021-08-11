Pune region health officials to step up RT-PCR testing in Solapur

Pune region health officials have issued strict instructions to conduct the maximum number of RT-PCR tests to detect Covid-19 in Solapur district vis-a-vis the Rapid Antigen Test. The Pune region includes Solapur and Satara districts.

At a media briefing on Tuesday, the Centre said 37 districts were reporting an increasing trend in daily new Covid-19 cases in the last two weeks.

In Maharashtra, Solapur and Beed districts have shown an increasing trend in average daily cases. For instance, on August 10, of the 5,609 new Covid-19 cases detected in the state, 565 cases were detected in Solapur.

Till date, there are 1.81 lakh cases of coronavirus disease in Solapur, and 4,629 deaths. Presently, there are 4,759 active cases of coronavirus disease.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, Assistant Director (Health) in Pune region, told The Indian Express there was a need to increase the ratio of RT-PCR to RAT tests to 70:30.

“Presently, RAT tests are being done in a large way,” Dr Deshmukh said. He added that persons who are symptomatic but found negative after RAT tests need to be re-confirmed with an RT-PCR test.

We have issued instructions to step up contact tracing of the Covid-19 positive index case, Dr Deshmukh added.

With the Covid positivity rate at 6 to 6.5 per cent, the focus is also on stepping up vaccination. Of the 10.58 lakh doses administered in Solapur district, 7.83 lakh have got the first dose, while 2.67 lakh are fully vaccinated.

There is also a need to suppress the chain of transmission by wearing masks, maintaining physical distance and hand hygiene, officials have urged.

Meanwhile, Dr Deshmukh also said they were awaiting a large allocation of vaccine doses from the state government. He admitted that supply has been inadequate.

State health officials said an above the usual allocation has been made to flood-affected districts in the state.

