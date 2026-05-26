Man stabs, kills wife on Solapur road; sent to police custody

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A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife multiple times on a road in Barshi area of Solapur district on Monday. After the incident, the man went to Barshi rural police station and surrendered while narrating his act.
The incident has sent shockwaves through Barshi town since it took place in public on the busy Barshi-Paranda Road.
Rishikesh Patil, who allegedly murdered his 28-year-old wife, was on Tuesday remanded to four-day police custody by a local court.
“Rishikesh Patil murdered his wife, Dhanashri Patil, in broad daylight on the public road. And after committing the murder, he surrendered to Barshi Rural Police Station. He resorted to the extreme step suspecting his wife had an affair with another man,” API Mahesh Mane, the investigating officer, told The Indian Express today.
Mane said during their investigation, Rishikesh Patil confessed to killing his wife. “After he walked into the police station and surrendered himself, he confessed to killing his wife. He showed no remorse,” he said.
During the investigation, Patil allegedly told police he committed the murder as his wife allegedly refused to change her ways. “I had repeatedly told her to mend her ways for the sake of our six-year-old son. But she refused and therefore I had to take the extreme step,” he told the police.
Police sources said Patil neither broke down nor regretted his act. “He repeatedly said he had given enough opportunities to his wife to change her path. He was not apologetic about his act,” sources said.
The police said the incident took place when Dhanashri was returning from a village after collecting the monthly contribution from a self-help group member. “Rishikesh had kept a watch on her. He positioned himself at an empty spot on the road. As soon she arrived, the two had an argument. And then in a fit of rage, Rishikesh started stabbing Dhanashri,” the police said.
Bystanders stepped forward and tried to intervene. However, Rishikesh remained unrelenting and even threatened them, the police said.
The police said the couple was married for seven years. “However, for the past few months, they were living separately due to frequent arguments. Rishikesh had also assaulted Dhanashri on a few occasions which had forced her to approach the police,” the police said.
While Dhanashri was working for self-help groups, Rishikesh was working on contract with a local contractor. Their son is now with his grandparents.
On Tuesday, Rishikesh was produced before a local court which remanded him to four day police custody. “We want to find out if there were any other persons who helped Rishikesh commit the crime. We are trying to find out where he procured the knife from,” API Mane said.