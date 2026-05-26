Man stabs, kills wife on Solapur road; sent to police custody

Rishikesh Patil, who allegedly murdered his 28-year-old wife, was on Tuesday remanded to four-day police custody by a local court. (File/Representational)

A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife multiple times on a road in Barshi area of Solapur district on Monday. After the incident, the man went to Barshi rural police station and surrendered while narrating his act.

The incident has sent shockwaves through Barshi town since it took place in public on the busy Barshi-Paranda Road.

Rishikesh Patil, who allegedly murdered his 28-year-old wife, was on Tuesday remanded to four-day police custody by a local court.

“Rishikesh Patil murdered his wife, Dhanashri Patil, in broad daylight on the public road. And after committing the murder, he surrendered to Barshi Rural Police Station. He resorted to the extreme step suspecting his wife had an affair with another man,” API Mahesh Mane, the investigating officer, told The Indian Express today.