Solapur: Bank building slab crashes, at least 10 feared trapped

At least 10 people are feared trapped after a slab of a building crashed in Karmala taluka of Solapur district on Wednesday afternoon. Locals and government agencies have launched a rescue operation.

According to police, the incident took place around 12.30 pm at the Karmala branch of Bank of Maharashtra, when some staff and customers were inside the building.

Vishal Hire, deputy superintendent of police for Karmala said, “Till 1.15 pm, seven persons were taken out and they have been rushed to the hospital. Rescue operation is on.”

Police and district administration officials said the total number of persons trapped could be at least 10, and serious injuries were feared.

Karmala town is located around 125 kilometres from Solapur city and 160 kilometres from Pune.