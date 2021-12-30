Soil excavated in Metro work dumped at Mutha riverbed

An environmentalist has alleged that the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (Maha-Metro) has dumped large quantities of soil, uncovered during excavation of tunnels for the Pune Metro project at Swargate, in the prohibitive zone of Mutha river.

Sarang Yadwadkar, the environmentalist, has demanded legal action against officials of Maha-Metro and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan said, “This is very shocking and serious that Pune Metro rail is dumping debris in the Mutha riverbed. In the past, private builders were found dumping debris in the riverbed but now a government-run agency is involved in it. The city has witnessed flooding of Mutha river during monsoon and an incident of cloud burst with loss of life and property. This act of reducing the water carrying capacity of rivers is very dangerous,” she said.

“Yesterday, I came to know that massive dumping is going on in the green belt along Mutha river between Rajaram Bridge and Mhatre Bridge. I personally verified the facts…” Yadwadkar said in a communication to the Divisional Commissioner, District Collector and PMC commissioner.

“…I personally visited the site after midnight and found that dumpers were bringing soil there every 2-3 minutes. When I followed the dumpers, I discovered that the soil was being brought from the Metro construction site at Swargate,” he said, adding that a visit to the spot on Wednesday was done and large heaps of the muck was found.

Yadwadkar added, “…Kindly note that this dumping has taken place in the prohibitive zone of Mutha river, which is not permitted at all.

This is also in complete violation of various environmental laws and directions issued by the National Green Tribunal, affidavits filed by concerned authorities and commitments of Maha-Metro…”

“The muck dumped on the riverbed at the said location must be immediately shifted to a safe location at the MMRCL’s cost. I also request you to treat this letter as a legal notice. We shall initiate legal action in this context at our convenient time,” he said in the communication.