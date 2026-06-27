How a young farmer turned surplus milk into a pioneering artisanal cheese businesses

In the 1970s, when few Indians had heard of Gouda or Feta, Sohrab Chinoy bet on artisanal cheese—and helped create a new market.

Written by: Dipanita Nath
4 min readPuneJun 27, 2026 08:45 PM IST
Sohrab Chinoy ABC FarmsSohrab (centre) with his parents Freny (left) and Eruch Chinoy. (Specially arranged)
Make us preferred source on Google

In the 1970s, a young dairy farmer, Sohrab Chinoy, made his rounds delivering milk in a jeep. Among his customers were Ruby Hall Hospital and Amir Hotel on Connaught Road, now the site of Lemon Tree Hotel.

The canteens of several industrial units were his biggest clients. But when factories shut on Thursdays, Chinoy was left with a problem: nearly 1,000 litres of unsold milk.

A third-generation dairy entrepreneur, Chinoy came from a family whose business, ABC Farms, traces its origins to the Byculla Dairy Farm in Mumbai in the late 1800s. At its peak, the Byculla Dairy Farm milked 1,500 buffaloes housed behind Victoria Gardens in sheds built by the British. In 1976, the year Chinoy returned from higher education and hands-on dairy training in Germany, the family established ABC Farms in Pune with 14 cows on a 27-acre property.

To make use of the surplus milk, Chinoy decided to produce cheese. He strongly believed cheese was a nutritious, protein-rich food.

“It’s vegetarian because we make the cheese using plant rennet. I decided to start the business and carry on. I was convinced it had to take off in our country,” he says.

Sohrab Chinoy ABC Farms To make use of the surplus milk, Sohrab Chinoy decided to produce cheese. (Specially arranged)

Now 77, Chinoy vividly recalls setting up his cheese factory with just Rs 25,000.

“If you told somebody you wanted a tank to make cheese, they would immediately quote Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh for the equipment,” he says.

Story continues below this ad

Instead, he headed to Juna Bazar in search of discarded industrial equipment. Initially, he found nothing useful. Then he spotted two 200-litre drums, which he bought for a fraction of the cost. Next came a trader selling old refrigerators. With the help of a refrigeration mechanic, Chinoy got them working again. Each unit could hold seven to eight blocks of cheese.

Even that proved too much.

“One could not sell the cheese. People were not used to cheese in the city,” he says.

ABC Farms began offering free tastings at its stores. Many customers looked at the cheese blocks and wondered if they were some unfamiliar variety of butter.

“Some people made faces, but a few would say, ‘Bahut achcha hai. I like it. Give me 200 grams,'” Chinoy recalls.

Story continues below this ad

The turning point came as a generation of young Indian chefs, trained abroad in the 1960s and early 1970s, returned home and began opening restaurants in the 1980s. Having been exposed to European, Continental, Greek and Turkish cuisines, they wanted authentic cheeses.

“They would phone me and say, ‘Can you make a Gouda for me, a Cheddar, a Bel Paese, a blue cheese?’ I would happily make them,” says Chinoy.

An unexpected opportunity gave the business another boost.

One day, a man walked into Chinoy’s MG Road shop and asked if he could supply 20-25 kg of cheese every week.

“He invited me to meet him at Blue Diamond. I assumed he was a restaurateur staying there, so I didn’t ask any questions. When I reached, I discovered he was the chief purchase manager for Indian Airlines. He put our cheese spread on the menu as a cheese sandwich. I was thrilled to get the order,” Chinoy says.

Story continues below this ad

Soon, ABC Farms’ cheeses were also being served as part of cheese boards for first-class passengers on international Indian Airlines flights.

Despite the business’s success, Chinoy regrets that artisanal cheese has never truly become a staple in Pune’s home kitchens, partly because of its cost.

“We’ve had lakhs of students visit the farm for cheese tours. Almost all of them had eaten cheese before, but for a long time, hardly anyone bought cheese to take home,” he says.

That, however, is slowly changing. Today, more people, especially mothers, understand the health benefits of artisanal cheese.

Story continues below this ad

“Cheese can be eaten for breakfast, and then continued through lunch and dinner. I would like to see that happen in Pune,” Chinoy says.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Dipanita Nath
Dipanita Nath

Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life. Professional Background Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint. Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series). Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators. Recent Notable Articles (December 2025) Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season: 1. Climate & Environment "Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week. "How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site. "Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner. 2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage "Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle. "Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport. "The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle. 3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc" "Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema. "Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups. "How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor. Signature Style Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune. X (Twitter): @dipanitanath ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jun 27: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments