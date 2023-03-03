Software engineer raped, duped of Rs 19L by man she met on matrimonial portal

A 30-year-old software engineer was allegedly raped under the false promise of marriage, and was also duped of Rs 19 lakh by a man she met on a matrimonial website.

A First Information Report in the case was filed at Sangvi police station on Wednesday by the woman who works for a multinational IT company. Based on her complaint, the police have booked a 33-year-old man who hails from Jalna district of Maharashtra, and runs a business in Pune.

According to the FIR, the complainant came in contact with the suspect in September 2021 through a well-known matrimonial portal.

After an initial exchange of information, the two started began talking and subsequently the suspect promised to marry her. In the coming months, the suspect started seeking money from the complainant citing personal and business related issues.

“The accused even made the complainant take loans for him on various pretexts. In this manner, he took a total of Rs 19 lakh from her. During the period, he took her to a lodge and allegedly raped her under a false promise of marriage.,” said an officer from Sangvi police station.

The complainant realised she had been duped when he became incommunicado a few months ago,” said the officer.

She subsequently approached the police station and an FIR was registered, the officer said, adding that police have launched a probe and search for the suspect.