Software engineer killed as truck rams bike in Bibwewadi

A 35-YEAR-OLD software engineer on his way to work was killed when the two-wheeler he was riding was hit by a truck from behind in Bibwewadi area and was dragged for some distance. Police have arrested the 43-year-old truck driver.

The deceased has been identified as Parag Kulkarni, a resident of Yewalewadi in Kondhwa. Officials said the deceased worked as a software engineer for a firm in Pune and was on his way to work when the accident took place around 12.20 pm on the road connecting Gangadham area to Shatrunjay Temple.

An FIR has been registered by his father Vijay Kulkarni (68), who has retired from the Pune Municipal Corporation, officials from Bibwewadi police station said.

Assistant Inspector Kiran Deshmukh said, “Nearly 20-25 minutes after he had started from home in Yewalewadi, Parag’s Bullet bike was hit by a truck from behind. He fell down due to the impact and was dragged by the truck for some distance. He was wearing a helmet. He succumbed to serious injuries he sustained on the chest after being run over by the truck.”

API Deshmukh added, “We have arrested the driver of the truck, identified as Santosh Chavan, who is 43-years-old. We have been told that the deceased worked for an IT firm in the Pune station area. He is survived by his wife, daughter and parents.”