Society should change its view towards us, say members of transgender community

IN A first-of-its-kind initiative by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, officials from the force met members of the transgender community during Badlav, a programme at the Autocluster in Morwadi on Wednesday in an effort to work together towards solving problems faced by the community.

Sharing their concerns with police officers, including Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash, members of the community expressed the need to bring about a change in the way the society looks at them.

One of them, Daljit Didi, said, “People often abuse us by saying chhakka and other insulting words. We are human beings… but we still always face discrimination in society and even in our families. If one really wants to change the situation of transgenders, then first it is important to change the way society treats us… Kinnar se pehle samaj ko badalna padega (Before the transgender community members, the society should change itself).”

“We are happy that for the first time, police have given us a platform where transgenders can express their issues. We have seen some policemen speak very aggressively with transgenders… some of them (transgender community members) may have behaved badly but all are not the same… now, civic officials have assured us that a separate counter, where transgenders will be able to get documents like Aadhar card and voting card, will be set up,” said Daljit Didi.

Another member of the community, Ramola Didi, appealed to the police commissioner to take action against those men who “dress up like kinnar” and demand money from people. “These fake kinnars tarnish the image of the transgender community,” she said.

Police Commissioner Krishna Prakash assured to look into the concerns raised by the transgender community. “We will help you in getting the transgender identity card, which is required for availing the various facilities given by the government. For that purpose, we will speak to the government officials concerned, NGOs, CSR of companies for funds and set up a system soon where assistance for getting essential documents and ID cards will be provided. The purpose of our meeting is to interact and prepare a road-map to figure out solutions,” he said.

Kadambari, a transgender person who shared the dais with the police chief, appreciated the programme, saying “there was a feeling of equality here.” Nearly 200 members of the transgender community participated in the programme.

Dr Ashutosh Udawant, clinical psychologist of Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, assured to help the transgender community in tackling psychological problems.

Lawyer Narendra Sharma informed them about their legal rights and the provisions of the Transgender Persons (protection of rights) Act, 2019. Members of different NGOs working for the transgender community and representatives of some companies were also present to share information about employment opportunities.

A short film by ‘Apla Awaj’, on transgender community members who have made remarkable achievements in different sectors, was also shown during the programme.