Pune: Social justice minister Athawale accuses Cong of misleading farmers

Minister of Social Justice Ramdas Athawale Saturday accused the Congress of misleading the farmers, saying that the new farm laws were for the betterment of the farmers. He added that farmers from only a few states have participated in the ongoing protests around Delhi and “original farmers of India were not against these laws”.

“The new laws enable farmers to sell their produce in a market where they get the best prices. That is the only new thing in the laws. There is nothing against the farming community in these laws. We are grateful to farmers for providing us food,” said Athawale at a press conference in Kasarwadi.

He also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Hum Do Humare Do’ jibe at the central government, saying that the “unmarried Congress leader should take it seriously and get married”.