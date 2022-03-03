Social, economic effects of Covid-19 threaten to reverse progress towards gender equality: Study

IN A new study published in The Lancet, women reported higher rates of employment loss, school dropouts and perception of an increase in gender-based violence compared to men till September 2021 as an indirect result of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the study, 26% of women reported employment loss compared to 20% of men and were 1.21 times more likely to leave education than men and 1.23 times more likely to report an increase in gender-based violence compared to men.

As research on previous public health and economic crises has shown, the socio-economic effects on women often persist long after the initial disruption. Ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8, the authors of the study have called for urgent intervention to prevent a reversal in progress towards gender equality. This study was funded by The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. It was conducted by researchers from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, University of Washington, US.

Most existing gender disparity studies have focused on the direct health impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic – it is well documented that, across the globe, men have higher rates of Covid-19 incidence, hospitalisation, and death. However, few studies have examined how gender inequalities have been affected by the indirect health, social, and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic systematically and in detail across geographies. “This study provides the first comprehensive global evidence on gender disparities for a wide range of health-related, social, and economic indicators throughout the pandemic. The evidence suggests that Covid-19 has tended to exacerbate previously existing social and economic disparities rather than create new inequalities,” said senior author Professor Emmanuela Gakidou.

“Society is at a pivotal moment where investment in the empowerment of women and girls is critically needed to ensure that progress towards gender equality does not get stalled or reversed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. We cannot let the social and economic fallouts from the pandemic continue into the post-Covid era. Action must be taken now to not only reverse the current disparities, but to further close the gaps present before the pandemic began,” Prof Gakidou said.

The authors analysed data sets from 193 countries.