Soaps, shampoo, toothpaste make it to Pune honey parlour

While honey is considered as a healthy sweet, loaded with health benefits and recommended by doctors for regular consumption, the honey parlour located on the premises of Central Bee Research and Training Institute (CBRTI) has started selling some unconventional honey flavoured products.

Besides newer variants of honey, including those made from carom seeds (ajwain) and a honey-garlic mixture, the parlour now offers soaps, shampoo and toothpaste with honey as their key ingredient.

This is for the second consecutive year that honey gathered and processed from the forests of Jammu and Kashmir has arrived in the Pune store and the demand for it is growing.

“It is a mixed-fruit variant of the honey and this year, we have procured about 2 tonnes between April and August. Good snowfall in J&K during the last winter season could have helped the habitation, most commonly being Acacia, thereby the honeybees in their nectar gathering processes,” said Laskhmi Rao, assistant director, CBRTI.

Among other honey variants that are on high demand for patients with cholesterol, diabetes and other medical conditions is the honey from Jamun and honey-garlic variant.

Even though honey sale is soaring, the new products like soaps and shampoo have got a mixed response from Pune customers, so far. Soaps of rose, sandalwood, aloe vera and royal jelly mixed with honey are presently available at the store. The cost of each soap cake weighing 125 grams can range anywhere between Rs 150 and Rs 650.

Yet another new entrant at the store is the neem-variant of honey, which is making its maiden launch at the Pune store and has come from the forests of Uttar Pradesh. Customers also place orders for specific honey variant based on some prevailing health conditions.

“The neem variant is among the most popular ones among Pune residents. This is considered good for eyes. We also get requests for honey that is recommended for persons with diabetes and high cholesterol levels,” said the official at the parlour.