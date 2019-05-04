Snehdham: A friend and guide of aging people in their sunset years

Written by Shivangana Chaturvedi

“When you have been the director of a management institute for three decades, people find it difficult to converse with you as a friend. Out of respect, they prefer not to talk. But what do I do when I need a friend? So I come here to chill,” said Milind Oak.

Oak is a regular at Snehdham, an organisation catering to the needs of aging people.

Through various activities, Snehdham tries to make the daily lives a pleasurable experience for people above 60 years of age, who are otherwise left alone by families often due to work pressures and busy lives.

Located on the premises of Ananddham, a senior citizens’ hostel, Snehdham has various avenues for relaxation and recreation of the aging population. It has a well-equipped library, board games, coffee and tea machines, music system and TV, internet, newspapers and magazines. With beautiful cane chairs, recliners and earthen lamps under trees, it serves as a small escape from the monotony of daily life for the elderly people.

“Sometimes I like to come here in the afternoons and read under the shade of trees. It feels nice and cool with the breeze brushing past,” said Oak.

The organisation has made arrangements for doctors to volunteer time for the elderly. Activities like chair yoga, laughter therapy, age-appropriate exercises, physical, mind games and discussions on current topics are aimed at mentally and physically stimulating the members.

In addition, musical performances by various artistes and groups are organised daily. “I have always enjoyed listening to songs in the evening. I used to put them on radio,” said Kushaben, a members at Ananddham.

Visits by legal experts are also arranged to advise members on family legal issues such as wills and housing. “At this age, they generally tend to fall into traps while dealing with such issues. We just want them to be more aware,” said Satvika Naiknavare, a volunteer at Snehdham.

One needs to pay a fee to register at Snehdham. “Although the registration fee is a nominal Rs 150 a month, it is important to have it to ensure a structured registration process and smooth and disciplined running of the organisation,” Naiknavare said.

“I feel most senior citizens will consider Snehdham a source of support and inspiration. Our goal is to evolve into a place where energy and peace of mind coexist and help senior citizens thrive,” said Anuradha Naralkar, paediatrician and president of Snehdham and Ananddham.