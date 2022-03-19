SNBP-28th Nehru All-India University Hockey Tournament: SPUcreates history, to face Sambalpur University in final today

Savitribai Phule University, Pune (SPU) created history by making it to their maiden final and will meet former champions Sambalpur University, Sambalpur in the SNBP-28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) at the Major Dhyan Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri on Saturday.

In the semi-finals on Friday, SPU staged a brilliant comeback to down Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal (VBSP) University, Jaunpur 4-3 via the shootout after playing out an exciting 2-2 draw. The victory for SPU meant a first for them in 28 years of the competition and became only the second West Zone team to make the final. Earlier, Jawaharlal Nehru PG College Bhopal had made it to the finals on four occasions (2007, 2008, 2010, 2013) and emerged champions in 2013.

Pune University began on the backfoot as VBSP University began attacking early. However, after holding out, SPU conceded a goal when Vejendra Singh converted a penalty corner.

Later, Sambalpur University downed Lovely Professional University 3-2 in a match that saw all five goals scored in the first half. Sambalpur University had Nabin Kujur (3rd) give them the lead, converting a penalty corner, which later was increased by Matiyas Dang to lead 3-0. Lovely University pulled two goals back through Balkar Singh and Araijeet Singhto end the first half, which turned out to be the result at the end.