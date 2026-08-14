Snake sighting on Pune-Danapur express train sparks panic

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A passenger travelling in the S2 coach of the Pune-Danapur Special Express (Train No. 01449) reported spotting a snake inside the coach on Thursday, prompting railway authorities to halt the train at Daund Chord Line station and move passengers to other coaches.
The train departed Pune at around 3.40 pm and reached Daund Chord Line at about 6 pm. A passenger had reportedly noticed the snake while the train was passing near Patas. The reptile was said to have been hiding in a gap near one of the upper berths and occasionally poked its head out, triggering panic among passengers.
Following the snake sighting, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police (GRP) assisted in moving passengers from the S2 coach to other compartments, and the coach was emptied and sealed as a precautionary measure.
Hemant Kumar Behera, divisional commercial manager and PRO of the Pune division, said the train remained at the Daund Chord Line station for around an hour.
“After a passenger reported seeing a snake, the train was stopped at the station for around an hour. Passengers from the affected coach were shifted to other coaches and the compartment was sealed. Volunteers from Sarpmitra, an organisation involved in snake rescues, were called and the coach was thoroughly searched, but the snake could not be found,” Behera said.
“Although the search did not locate the snake, the coach remained sealed as a precaution. The train continued its journey and reached Kashti at around 8 pm, where the affected coach was eventually detached. A replacement coach was added at Manmad,” Behera added.
The incident affected train operations on the Pune-Daund-Solapur route and the Pune-Daund chord line. Some passenger trains operating via Ahilyanagar were also delayed.