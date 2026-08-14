Snake sighting on Pune-Danapur express train sparks panic

Following the snake sighting, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police (GRP) assisted in moving passengers from the S2 coach to other compartments, and the coach was emptied and sealed as a precautionary measure. (File photo)

A passenger travelling in the S2 coach of the Pune-Danapur Special Express (Train No. 01449) reported spotting a snake inside the coach on Thursday, prompting railway authorities to halt the train at Daund Chord Line station and move passengers to other coaches.

The train departed Pune at around 3.40 pm and reached Daund Chord Line at about 6 pm. A passenger had reportedly noticed the snake while the train was passing near Patas. The reptile was said to have been hiding in a gap near one of the upper berths and occasionally poked its head out, triggering panic among passengers.

Following the snake sighting, the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police (GRP) assisted in moving passengers from the S2 coach to other compartments, and the coach was emptied and sealed as a precautionary measure.