BJP’s Smita Jadhav files nomination for Pune Graduates’ constituency

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Smita Yogesh Jadhav, the official candidate of BJP-led Mahayuti for the Pune Graduates’ constituency, filed her nomination papers at the Returning Officer’s office on Monday.
Besides Jadhav, BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade from the Teachers’ constituency also filed nomination papers on Monday at the Pune Vidhan Bhavan.
On the occasion, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol, Maharashtra’s Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant-Patil, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Jaykumar Gore, MLA Amit Gorkhe, MLA M Mahesh Landge, MLC Uma Khapre, BJP state general secretary Rajesh Pande, along with a large number of BJP office-bearers and activists were present.
Speaking on the occasion, Gorkhe said in Jadhav, the Mahayuti has a cultured, studious and highly educated candidate who represents a confluence of education, media, and social sectors.
“Backed by the educational and social legacy of the D Y Patil family, she is fully capable of effectively addressing the pending issues of the Graduates’ constituency, such as unemployment, skill development, higher education, and new job opportunities. Every worker of the Mahayuti stands firmly behind her,” Gorkhe said.
Jadhav is the daughter of P D Patil, founder of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the wife of Yogesh Jadhav, director of “Pudhari”. She is currently serving as the Pro-Chancellor and Secretary of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth. “Her long and rich experience across education, media, and social sectors will prove invaluable in voicing the pending concerns of graduates,” Gorkhe said.
Speaking on the occasion, Jadhav said education, youth power and knowledge-based development hold the highest priority in Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’. “The BJP and Mahayuti have given me the opportunity to work for youth and graduates. For the past two decades, I have been working in the education sector, striving for the goals and future of young people. Through this platform, I have now received an opportunity to work on a much broader scale, and I will make the best use of it.”
For graduates, Jadhav said her primary focus will be on employment and skill development. “It is essential to boost youth startups, develop incubation centres, and provide maximum opportunities for skill enhancement.”