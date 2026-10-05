BJP’s Smita Jadhav files nomination for Pune Graduates’ constituency

Jadhav is the daughter of P D Patil, founder of Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the wife of Yogesh Jadhav, director of “Pudhari”.

Smita Yogesh Jadhav, the official candidate of BJP-led Mahayuti for the Pune Graduates’ constituency, filed her nomination papers at the Returning Officer’s office on Monday.

Besides Jadhav, BJP’s Kaustubh Gawade from the Teachers’ constituency also filed nomination papers on Monday at the Pune Vidhan Bhavan.

On the occasion, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol, Maharashtra’s Minister for Higher and Technical Education Chandrakant-Patil, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Jaykumar Gore, MLA Amit Gorkhe, MLA M Mahesh Landge, MLC Uma Khapre, BJP state general secretary Rajesh Pande, along with a large number of BJP office-bearers and activists were present.

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Speaking on the occasion, Gorkhe said in Jadhav, the Mahayuti has a cultured, studious and highly educated candidate who represents a confluence of education, media, and social sectors.