SME bodies urge Centre, state for immediate measures to fight looming slowdown

Various small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) bodies in Pune have urged the central and state government to take urgent measures to help them fight the looming recession. Industry bodies said without such intervention, the region could see a major slowdown that could affect lakhs of people.

In a press release on Monday, Sandeep Belsare, president of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Small Scale Industries Association, said they have asked the government to reduce their electricity bills by half for the next three months, besides 50 per cent reduction in their GST contribution for the next 12 months. “We have asked for a six-month moratorium on loans for the next six months,” the release stated. They have also asked for a six-month grace period for employees and employers to file their ESIC payment.

The ongoing lockdown has seen all manufacturing units in Pune district ceasing their operations. Unlike the IT industry, the manufacturing sector does not have the option of working from home. Industry bodies said the lockdown has brought about an unprecedented crisis, which would be difficult to face without government intervention.

Across the country, Belsare said, the SME sector requires a Rs 25,000-crore revival package from the government. Belsare has asked for three-day special passes for employees of the account and other divisions of various companies to make payment for their employees on time.

Prashant Girbane, director general of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), has suggested release of GST and customs refund, which could help the sector. MCCIA said the release should be done by April 30.

