Pune: Smart elements project ready, but govt bodies yet to wake up to it

With its Smart Elements Project completely operational, the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) is hoping that various government authorities make its optimum use to provide swifter and effective services.

“The Smart Elements Project includes six specific features and all of them are in operational mode along with the control room. It is now up to various government bodies, including the police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), irrigation department and disaster management department to take advantage of it for enabling quick and effective services to citizens,” Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer of PSCDCL, said.

The project included setting up emergency call box system (ECB) on 136 poles, public address system (PA) on 136 poles, variable message display (VMD) on 161 poles, environmental sensor (ES) on 50 poles, flood sensor (FS) on 30 poles and wi-fi system on 199 poles at a total project cost of Rs 110 crore and operational cost of Rs 45 crore, besides a control room.

The ECB, officials said, has been set up for the safety of citizens by enabling them to seek help in case of emergency situations and accidents and enables citizens to establish two-way communication with the control room through a camera and an audio-speaker.

“Citizens have started using the ECB and 1,319 cases were reported through it in April this year. However, there is a need to make it more effective to ensure faster police action,” he said.

Jagtap claimed that while police have now officially decided to register citizens’ complaint coming via ECB, there are other smart elements that are yet to be used by the government authorities. “The public address system is available for any government authority to make public announcement to reach out to maximum people in the city, but has not been used by anyone so far. The VMD is used for spreading social messages and environmental parameters, like temperature,” Jagtap said.

The environmental sensors, available at 50 locations, register environmental parameters of ambient light, temperature, humidity and analyse the air quality index. The wi-fi system has an average 16,000 users daily.

Of the 62 projects, the Pune Smart city has been able to complete 12 in the four years of its inception, while work has been started for 26 others. There are 17 projects that are in process of tender, while detailed project reports (DPR) are being prepared for the remaining seven projects.