June 2023 deadline set for completion of Smart City projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Central government has set June 2023 as deadline for completion of the Smart City project in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Kunal Kumar, Joint Secretary and Mission Director (Smart Cities Mission), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said, “The Smart City plan is being implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Along with Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune city and Solapur are ahead in implementing the project. We expect that all three cities will complete Smart City projects by June 2023,” he said, adding that there was a need to spread awareness about the project among citizens.

“The awareness should be spread through television channels and social media,” he said.

Kumar also visited a few Smart City projects being implemented in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Neelkanth Poman, Joint CEO, Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Limited, said, “Kumar visited and inspected the projects being implemented in Pimple Gurav, Pimple Saudagar and Akurdi.”

Poman said Kumar has promised that remaining funds for the Smart City projects will be released as the projects get completed. “We are implementing 22 projects across the city. Nine of them have been completed so far. We have so far received Rs 780 crore from the projects. Kumar said the government will provide Rs 200 crore as the projects get completed,” Poman said.

PCMC commissioner Rajesh Patil, who is also the CEO of Pimpri-Chinchwad Smart City Limited, and PCMC city engineer Rajan Patil among other officers were present on the occasion.

Kumar also interacted with a few citizens. Poman denied that Kumar pointed out any deficiency in the implementation of the projects.