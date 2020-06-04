Smaller area under containment as PMC focuses effort on localities with active cases

A total of 1,675 cases were registered in containment zones while there was a large spike of 1,324 cases outside containment zones. (File) A total of 1,675 cases were registered in containment zones while there was a large spike of 1,324 cases outside containment zones. (File)

Furthering its strategy of micro-containment, the Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday decided to focus its effort on a 9.28 sq km area as specified in the latest list of containment zones.

On June 1, the civic body declared 66 containment zones by removing 28 zones, adding 29 new ones and altering nine existing ones, resulting in only 9.28 sq km under containment.

“The area under containment zones is reduced despite an increase in the number of zones because the civic administration has gone further micro to implement the containment plan. Earlier, the containment zones were wards, then they became small pockets, but now, only specific localities and housing societies where patients are found have been made containment zones,” said a civic officer.

This is the third time the PMC has redefined containment zones. The first list of micro-containment zones was declared on May 3, which included 69 zones in a 9.91 sq km area. At the time, there were 1,242 Covid-19 cases inside containment zones and 422 outside them.

On May 18, the PMC declared 65 containment zones by removing 24 from the first list and adding 20 more to it while extending the area under containment to 10.46 sq km. A total of 1,675 cases were registered in containment zones while there was a large spike of 1,324 cases outside containment zones.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases against overall cases continued to decrease. Till June 2, the percentage of active cases in total cases has dropped to 34 per cent, with 2,331 active patients of 6,795 patients.

On May 18, there were 44 per cent active cases among total patients in PMC area, and the figure continued to drop except for a small rise on May 25, May 26 and May 31.

The ratio of active to total cases in Pune is low compared to the state and country, as a large number of patients here have been discharged from the hospital. The percentage is exactly 34.3 per cent in PMC, 53.6 per cent in Maharashtra and 49.24 per cent in the country.

However, the death rate has been high in Pune. The PMC has a death rate of 5.06 per cent, while in the state it is 3.37 per cent and in the country 2.79 per cent.

