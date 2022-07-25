scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

Training aircraft crashes in Pune’s Indapur; pilot sustains ‘minor injuries’

The police said the trainee pilot Bhavika Rathod, 22, who was alone in the aircraft, was given first aid and taken to a hospital in the Shelgaon area.

By: Express Web Desk | Pune |
Updated: July 25, 2022 1:43:46 pm
The police said the pilot was alone in the aircraft at the time of the accident.

A 22-year-old woman trainee pilot sustained minor injuries as a training aircraft crashed in Indapur taluka in Maharashtra’s Pune district Monday morning, the local police said.

Officers identified the injured trainee pilot as Bhavika Rathod. The aircraft belongs to Carver Aviation which is headquartered at Baramati in the district.

Superintendent of police (Pune Rural) Abhinav Deshmukh said Rathod “sustained minor injuries in the accident that took place around 11.30 am”. She was given first aid before being taken to a private hospital in the Shelgaon area. The police said Rathod was alone in the aircraft at the time of the accident.

“On 25.07.2022, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on solo cross-country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss. No injury reported to cadet pilot,” said a statement by Arun Kumar, chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

“Local police officers and staff members of Carver Aviation have reached the spot,” the SP added.

More details awaited

