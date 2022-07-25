Training aircraft crashes in Pune’s Indapur; pilot sustains ‘minor injuries’

Updated: July 25, 2022 1:43:46 pm
A 22-year-old woman trainee pilot sustained minor injuries as a training aircraft crashed in Indapur taluka in Maharashtra’s Pune district Monday morning, the local police said.
Officers identified the injured trainee pilot as Bhavika Rathod. The aircraft belongs to Carver Aviation which is headquartered at Baramati in the district.
A Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on a solo cross country flight made a crash landing in Pune district; pilot did not sustain injuries.https://t.co/iUK48crIue pic.twitter.com/FanTMFyxTG
— Express PUNE (@ExpressPune) July 25, 2022
Superintendent of police (Pune Rural) Abhinav Deshmukh said Rathod “sustained minor injuries in the accident that took place around 11.30 am”. She was given first aid before being taken to a private hospital in the Shelgaon area. The police said Rathod was alone in the aircraft at the time of the accident.
“On 25.07.2022, Carver Aviation Cessna 152 aircraft VT-ALI on solo cross-country flight made a crash landing while 15 nm inbound to Baramati Airfield due to suspected power loss. No injury reported to cadet pilot,” said a statement by Arun Kumar, chief of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).
“Local police officers and staff members of Carver Aviation have reached the spot,” the SP added.
More details awaited
