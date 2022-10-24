Skywatchers to get a glimpse of partial solar eclipse before tomorrow’s sunset

Astronomy lovers and sky gazers in Pune and elsewhere in the country can catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse which will take place Tuesday evening. The maximum eclipse fraction of the Sun will be witnessed from regions in North India, including Leh in Ladakh and New Delhi (see box).

The total duration of the partial solar eclipse is 1 hour, 39 minutes, and 31 seconds between 4.51 pm to 6.05 pm on Tuesday. Since this is a partial solar eclipse, about 23 per cent of the Sun will be eclipsed by the Moon when viewed from Pune. The maximum eclipse is scheduled to take place here at 5.43 pm. The eclipse will end with the day’s sunset.

The progress of the partial solar eclipse is expected to be seen from Pune. (Source: Nehru Planetarium, Mumbai) The progress of the partial solar eclipse is expected to be seen from Pune. (Source: Nehru Planetarium, Mumbai)

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is positioned in between the Sun and the Earth for a few minutes. In the case of a partial solar eclipse, the Moon covers only some areas of the Sun’s disc. The upcoming eclipse can be best viewed in the northern hemisphere, especially in Russia.

In Pune, multiple research institutions and amateur groups are hosting events and have invited the general public, especially students, to view the solar spectacle.

In Pune city, the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and the Centre for Science Education and Communication at the Savitribai Phule Pune University are jointly hosting the show. To participate, enthusiasts can visit the Pune University Sports Ground, near IUCAA at 4 pm.

Location-wise partial solar eclipse in India. (Source: IIA, Bengaluru) Location-wise partial solar eclipse in India. (Source: IIA, Bengaluru)

Pune-based Jyotirvidya Parisanstha, India’s oldest amateur astronomy group, has announced public viewing of the eclipse from 4.30 pm onwards at the Vitthal Ramji Shinde Bridge (Balgandharva Bridge) on Tuesday. Telescopes and solar-protecting glares will be made available for viewing.

For residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Science Park will arrange setups to witness the partial solar eclipse. For details, contact – 9552994294.

View the solar eclipse from home

For those sky gazers who wish to participate in the event virtually, two Indian research institutes have organised a virtual event. The Aryabhatta Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, will live stream Tuesday’s partial solar eclipse on their YouTube channels from 4 pm onwards.

For online viewing of solar eclipse

To view the solar eclipse online, they can visit the websites of ARIES, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG2LKvORv_L2vBL4uCuojnQ, and IIA at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evJBhD-Oigc (from Hanle observatory, Leh).

Dos and don’ts

While watching the solar eclipse, do not look at the Sun with naked eyes, through binoculars or telescopes. People can use eclipse glasses to witness the eclipse safely.