Monday, Oct 24, 2022

Sky watchers to get a glimpse of partial solar eclipse today

In Pune, multiple research institutions and amateur groups are hosting events and have invited the general public, especially students, to view the solar spectacle.

solar eclipse, indian expressAstronomy lovers and sky gazers of Pune and elsewhere in the country can catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse. (File)

Amidst Diwali festivities, astronomy lovers and sky gazers of Pune and elsewhere in the country can catch a glimpse of the partial solar eclipse, which will take place on Tuesday evening.

A solar eclipse occurs when the moon is positioned between the Sun and the Earth for a few minutes. In case of a partial solar eclipse, the moon covers only some areas of the Sun’s disc. The upcoming eclipse can be best viewed in the northern hemisphere, especially Russia.

The total duration of the partial solar eclipse is 1 hour, 39 minutes and 31 seconds between 4.51pm and 6.05pm on Tuesday. Since this is a partial solar eclipse, about 23 per cent of the Sun will be eclipsed by the moon when viewed from Pune. The maximum eclipse is scheduled to take place here at 5.43pm. The eclipse will end with the day’s sunset.

In Pune city, the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) and Centre for Science Education and Communication at the Savitribai Phule Pune University are jointly hosting the show. To participate, enthusiasts can visit Pune University Sports Ground, near IUCAA, at 4pm.

Pune-based Jyotirvidya Parisanstha, India’s oldest amateur astronomy group, has announced public viewing of the eclipse from 4.30pm at the Vitthal Ramji Shinde bridge (Balgandharva bridge) on Tuesday. Telescopes and solar-protection glares will be made available for viewing.

For residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Science Park here will arrange setups to witness the partial solar eclipse. Anyone wishing to watch the spectacle can contact on the number 9552994294 for details.

The maximum eclipse fraction of the sun will be witnessed from regions in north India, including Leh in Ladakh and New Delhi

View eclipse from home
For sky gazers who wish to participate in the event virtually, two Indian research institutes have organised a virtual event.
Aryabhatta Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, and the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, will live stream Tuesday’s partial solar eclipse on their Youtube channels 4pm onwards.

For online viewing, visit –

ARIES – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG2LKvORv_L2vBL4uCuojnQ
IIA – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=evJBhD-Oigc (from Hanle observatory, Leh)

BOX : Location-wise partial solar eclipse in India

Location Eclipse fraction Start time Maximum eclipse
Leh 55 % 4.16pm 5.21pm
New Delhi 44% 4.29pm 5.30pm
Mumbai 25% 4.49pm 5.42pm
Hyderabad 19% 4.59pm 5.45pm
Bengaluru 10% 5.12pm 5.49pm
Kolkata 4% 4.52pm 5.01pm

Source : IIA, Bengaluru

Dos and Don’ts

  • Do not look at the Sun with naked eyes, through binoculars or telescopes
  • Use only eclipse glasses to witness the eclipse safely

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 05:23:28 pm
