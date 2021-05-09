Skies set to clear up, summer to intensify over Maharashtra

A boy dives the water to beat the afternoon heat, at Cuff Parade in Mumbai. (PTI)

The ongoing pre-monsoon showers in the city will take a break after May 12, according to weather experts at the India Meteorological Department.

Over the weekend, light rainfall was reported along the catchment areas of Khadakwasla, Panshet and Varasgaon reservoirs, though the city limits remained mostly dry.

All through the summer, most parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, experienced intermittent pre-monsoon showers, thunder, lightning and the occasional hailstorm — all of which largely contributed to keeping the actual summer heat at bay.

Until May 9, Pune city had recorded 60 per cent surplus rainfall since March 1.

Except for two brief heatwaves over Konkan and Vidarbha last month, the state has not reported day temperatures typical of that of a summer season. In the absence of any heatwave, the day temperatures recorded even in the hot regions of Vidarbha and Marathwada so far have remained around 42 to 43 degrees Celsius.

The current pre-monsoon activity, which is expected to cease post May 12, is associated with the trough running between west Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. The increased moisture presence is leading to light intensity rain and thunder, especially in post-afternoon hours.

Clear sky conditions are slated to make a comeback towards the middle of this week. This will mean that the maximum temperatures could gradually begin to rise all across the state. Dry and hot weather is forecast across Marathwada, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan starting middle of this week.

According to the May temperature forecast issued by the IMD earlier this month, the maximum temperatures over Maharashtra would most likely remain in the normal range this month. The IMD’s latest Extended Range Predictions suggest hot conditions will build over Maharashtra around May 20 and remain so till the month end.