Siya Goyal’s house deserted; neighbours unaware

Siya Goyal’s house in Bibwewadi was deserted on Tuesday evening with the black metal gate inside the huge mansion padlocked and not a soul in sight. Goyal was arrested after allegedly conspiring with her lover Chetan Chaudhary to murder her fiancee Ketan Agarwal by pushing him off Lohagad Fort.

Her family has been involved in the dry fruit business. Residents around the area seemed unaware of Goyal’s arrest earlier in the day. A resident of a neighbouring housing society said, “We did not even know that such a thing had happened. We have not heard anything about it.”

Another resident added, “We played cricket with the family members of the Goyal family when we were younger. The Goyals were Marwadis and owned a business. That’s all the interaction we had with them. But we have never heard about any issues that the family had with anyone else before this at all.”