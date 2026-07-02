Practice pushes, hacks to fool cops: How Siya-Chetan prepped for murder

DAYS BEFORE they allegedly pushed Ketan Agarwal (26) to his death from Lohagad Fort near Pune, his fiancee, Siya Goyal (20), and her boyfriend, Chetan Chaudhary, practised how they would execute the murder plan, the investigation has found. Police said this practice was conducted in an open space next to a club in Pune’s Lulla Nagar. A police team on Thursday took Siya to this open space.

The investigation has also revealed that Siya and Chetan used social media and the Internet to find information on how they can escape the police net after committing an offence, a police officer said.

“It is becoming increasingly evident as the investigation progresses that Siya and Chetan not only planned the execution of the alleged conspiracy but also took deliberate steps to ensure that the incident would not be detected by investigators as a case of murder, employing measures in both the physical and digital domains to conceal the crime and misdirect the investigation,” said an officer.