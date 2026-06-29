Siya Goyal, family deny appointing Aashutosh Srivastava as legal counsel

A controversy was created on Monday in the Ketan Agarwal murder case, with uncertainty swirling over who is legitimately defending prime accused Siya Goyal – even as the Vadgaon Maval court in Pune extended her police custody, along with that of co-accused Chetan Chaudhary, by four days until July 3. The confusion came to a head inside the courtroom itself, when two advocates in Vipul Dushing and Aashutosh Srivastava claimed to be representing Goyal – only for the accused herself to settle the confusion.

Before proceedings began at Vadgaon Maval court, Siya Goyal’s brother Sahil Goyal denied that advocate Aashutosh Srivastava had any mandate from the family.