Sixteen ultra-marathoners to run from Thane to Pune to pay homage to Kargil martyrs

Sixteen ultra-marathoners will be running from Thane to Pune — a distance of 140 km — over 3 days from Saturday that will conclude on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas. The run, to pay homage to martyrs on the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil War, will be conducted as per Covid protocols.

Col Lalit Rai, a former officer in the Indian Army and a decorated Kargil War veteran, will felicitate the runners on the occasion, Mrunal Inamdar, Pune’s Nauvari saree runner and coordinator of organiser of the run Team FAB, said.

The run will be from Thane to Khopoli on the first day and from Khopoli to Talegaon the next day. Inamdar will join the runners on the final day and run a distance of 30-40 km from Talegaon to Queen Mary’s Technical Institute (QMTI) for differently-abled soldiers.

The QMTI provides vocational-cum-professional training to disabled serving and ex-service personnel of the armed forces with an emphasis on honing their skills and equipping them for post-retirement rehabilitation.

“Apart from paying homage to the Kargil martyrs, we also want to create awareness about the work underway at QMTI. We have urged all those supporting this fundraising run as the contribution will be transferred to the QMTI towards the betterment and training of disabled soldiers,” said Inamdar who has been walking/running marathons in the traditional Maharashtrian saree and is a beautician-cum-teacher.

Inamdar is also the founder-coordinator of a team of 100 members across the country who helped organise oxygen and ventilator beds during the Covid crisis.