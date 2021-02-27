Six youth held, six minors detained for ‘assaulting’ man

In another case, four persons were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a 47-year-old man.

Six men were arrested and six minors detained on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man at a salon in Navi Peth on February 21. Four sharp weapons were recovered from the accused, police said on Friday.

According to the Pune City Police, the 12 accused, including the six minors, barged into a salon and tattoo shop armed with sharp weapons, near Hatti Ganpati temple at 7.45 pm on Sunday. They shouted at one Sunny Vinod Mahapure (19), who was in the shop, asking him the whereabouts of a certain “KM”, police said. Then they assaulted another person in the shop, Adarsh Misal, with a sharp weapon, police said.

Adarsh said he was not “KM” and fled from the spot, police said.

Then the group, waving sharp weapons, claimed they are “Bhai” of Nana Peth and threatened to cut into pieces those anybody who opposed or objected to them, police said.

An offence was lodged at the Vishrambag police station under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 143 (member of an unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code. Based on a tip-off, the police laid a trap and caught the six youths and six minors near Doke Talim in Nana Peth.

In another case, four persons were arrested recently for allegedly robbing a 47-year-old man, Bapu Kate, in broad daylight on Shivaji Road on Wednesday.

