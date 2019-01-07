Six years after woman’s suicide, man kills himself, police probe ‘pressure from her family’

In 2013, a 23-year-old woman ended her life allegedly by jumping into a well because her family were against her marrying an 18-year-old man with whom she was in a relationship. Now, the man allegedly ended his life by consuming a poisonous substance because the woman’s family was demanding money to withdraw an ongoing abetment to suicide case and threatening him with a jail term.

A First Information Report has been registered at Uttamnagar police station on Saturday against the parents of the woman, Nathu and Pushpa Bhagat, from Bahuli village in Haweli, and their four relatives.

They have been booked for allegedly abetting the suicide of 23-year-old Ananta Dilip Kamble, a resident of the same village who allegedly ended his life on the intervening night of December 6 and 7 by consuming a poisonous substance on the terrace of his house.

While the woman’s family members are farmers, the man’s family has grocery shop in the village.

Investigating Officer Sub-Inspector KK Kamble said, “According to our investigation, Amruta, the daughter of Nathu and Pushpa Bhagat, had committed suicide in 2013 by jumping into a well. She was 23 at the time and Ananta Kamble was 18. The two were in a relationship. When their family members learned about their relationship in 2013, the boy’s family members proposed that the couple should get married, but the girl’s family were against it because of Ananta’s age. Amruta then committed suicide by jumping into a well. Her family members had at the time registered a case of abetment to suicide against Ananta, his parents and some other family members, at Paud police station. The case is pending in court.”

PSI Kamble added, “Now, our probe into Ananta’s suicide has revealed that Amruta’s parents and relatives were threatening him in the recent past with the consequences of the case, saying his family will have to go to jail. They were demanding Rs 5 lakh to withdraw the case. We have also been told that at a recent function in their village, they verbally abused and threatened Ananta. Ananta’s father has said in his complaint that because of harassment by the girl’s family members, he was under stress over the last few days and ultimately ended his life. We have registered a case of abetment to suicide against the six persons after preliminary verification of the father’s complaint.”

Along with Amruta’s parents, her brother and three paternal uncles have been booked by the police.