Six-year-old girl killed in hotel fire in Sadashiv Peth

Prima facie, it appears that an LPG cylinder caught fire during cooking at the hotel, said police, adding that an investigation is on.  (file)

A six-year-old girl died in a fire that broke out at a hotel near Bhikardas Maruti Temple in Sadashiv Peth on Saturday morning.

The victim — identified as Ikra Naeem Khan — was the daughter of a couple who works at the Hyderabadi Biryani hotel near Khajina Vihir Chowk.

The family have been residing in the hotel premises, and the girl and her two brothers were inside the hotel when the incident took place. Their parents managed to rescue the two boys, but not the girl, said police. A team of firefighters later rescued the girl and she was admitted to a hospital, but died due to suffocation.

Prima facie, it appears that an LPG cylinder caught fire during cooking at the hotel, said police, adding that an investigation is on.

