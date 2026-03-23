Six-woman gang using children to distract bus passengers arrested

During the probe, a police team analysed CCTV footage from cameras installed along the route between Bhosari and Shikrapur. (Express Photo)

The crime branch of the Pimpri Chinchwad police has arrested a gang of six women who allegedly used children as a distraction to steal valuables from passengers travelling by bus.

Police identified the accused as Anuradha alias Parvati Mangesh Buddhinath (30), Anjali Ram Buddhinath (21), Radha Charan Vaid (21), Kalpana Bala Vaid (21), Shweta Umar Vaid (21) and Janaki Anil Vaid (30). All are natives of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and were residing at Jategaon Khurd in Shikrapur, Shirur taluka of Pune district.

According to police, the arrests were made during the investigation of a theft case reported by a 75-year-old man who was travelling from Bhosari to Rajguru Nagar by bus on the afternoon of March 12.