Six PSUs formed after Ordnance Factory Board corporatisation post profits

THE Ministry of Defence has said that six of the seven public-sector undertakings (PSUs) formed after the corporatisation of the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) reported provisional profits in the first six months of their operations, as against the losses all the seven entities were incurring previously.

Under the process of corporatisation, the government had announced the formation of the seven new defence PSUs, which took over the operations of the 41 factories under the OFB. Except for the Nagpur-headquartered Yantra India Ltd, the PSUs have made provisional profits over the first six months of their operations between October last year and March this year.

The numbers shared by the ministry show that all the seven entities were showing an average six-monthly loss for the past three years of their operations under the OFB umbrella. The other six entities are the Pune-headquartered Munitions India Limited (MIL), Chennai-based Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (AVANI), Kanpur-based Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited (AWE India), Kanpur-based Troop Comforts Limited (TCL), India Optel Limited (IOL) at Dehradun and Gliders India Limited (GIL) at Kanpur.

The central argument behind the corporatisation was it would bring ordnance factories under the purview of the Companies Act and improve their efficiency, make their products cost competitive and also result in quality enhancements. Top military leaders opined that the OFB’s monopoly had resulted in a lack of innovation, low productivity, high cost of production, lack of flexibility at higher managerial level and that a complete overhaul was required. The quality of a large inventory of products of the OFB factories was often cited. The OFB used to be a conglomerate of 41 factories, nine training institutes, three regional marketing centres and five regional controllers of safety.

The ministry said in a statement on Thursday, “Following their dedication of new companies to the nation, the government has taken various steps to initially handhold and support these new defence companies in starting their business as corporate entities. Outstanding indents with erstwhile OFB were grandfathered and converted into deemed contracts valuing about Rs 70,776 crore. Against the targets for financial year 2021-22, Rs 7,765 crore were credited to the new defence companies as 60 per cent mobilisation advance before the commencement of business date. An amount of Rs 2,765 crore has been released to the seven new companies during the current financial year for capital expenditure and equity.”

Ministry officials said that with functional and financial autonomy provided to these corporate entities, coupled with “hand-holding by the government”, a turnaround had been brought in the functioning of the ordnance factories. Within the first six months, these new companies have achieved a turnover of more than Rs 8,400 crore, which is significant considering the value of the issue of the erstwhile OFB in the previous financial years.

Officials said the companies had started exploring new markets and expanding their business, including to exports. In the six months of their operations, these companies have been able to secure domestic contracts and export orders valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore and Rs 600 crore respectively. The Pune-headquartered MIL has bagged one of the biggest-ever export orders of ammunition of Rs 500 crore. The ministry did not specify details of the order.

Officials said that the new companies were also taking measures for designing new products through in-house as well as collaborative research and development. The Nagpur-based YIL has bagged orders of about Rs 251 crore from Railways for manufacturing axles. The seven new entities have also initiated measures towards optimal utilisation of their resources and cost reduction. With focused attention on cost reduction, these companies have been able to make cumulative savings of about 9.5 per cent in the areas like overtime and non-production activities during the initial six months, they added.

The Department of Defence Production was monitoring the performance of the new companies on various parameters for timely interventions to ensure that objectives of corporatisation of the OFB are fully met.

In June last year, the BJP-led government announced the decision to dissolve the OFB and to constitute seven new defence PSUs from October. This process had faced a strong opposition from the trade unions including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

The All-India Defence Employees’ Federation, a federation of the Left unions, and the Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh, which is the part of the BMS–had continued to oppose the decision till the end.

The Indian National Defence Workers’ Federation, affiliated to the Congress’s Indian National Trade Union Congress, opposed the corporatisation till mid-July 2021. One of the main apprehensions of the employees’ bodies was that corporatisation would “eventually lead to privatisation”. Another key concern has been that the corporate entities would not be able to survive the unique market environment of defence products that have very unstable demand and supply dynamics.They also feared job losses.

The data shared by the Ministry of Defence.