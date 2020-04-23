Six more deaths take Pune toll to 60

A total of 32 persons have recovered and discharged so far, said Dr Vijay Nataraj, CEO of the hospital. A total of 32 persons have recovered and discharged so far, said Dr Vijay Nataraj, CEO of the hospital.

Six deaths were reported in Pune — four at Sassoon General Hospital, one at Symbiosis Hospital and one at YCM Hospital – by Wednesday evening, taking the toll in Pune to 60.

The patients are:

A 65-year-old man from Parvati, who died due to COVID-19-related issues at Sassoon General Hospital on Wednesday. He was admitted on April 19 and had HIV, apart from cerebro-vascular ailment.

A 56-year-old woman from Bhawani Peth, who died on Wednesday. She had been admitted to Sassoon General Hospital on April 20 and succumbed to the infection on Wednesday. She had diabetes and hypertension.

A 53-year-old man from Hadapsar, who died in Sassoon General Hospital on Tuesday night. He had been ill since April 17 and was hospitalised on April 20. He died late on Tuesday night and had co-morbidities like obesity and hypertension.

A 42-year-old man from Raviwar Peth, who was admitted on Tuesday evening. He had no co-morbidities, but he used to chew tobacco. He needed oxygen support and was shifted to the ICU, where he was put on ventilator on Wednesday morning. He succumbed due to severe lung reaction to the COVID-19 infection. His brother, mother and 13-year-old daughter have been placed in the isolation ward at Symbiosis Hospital.

A 40-year-old female patient from Gultekdi area, who also suffered from chronic bronchial asthma. She was admitted to YCM Hospital on April 20 and died on the same day. Her swab sample tested positive on Tuesday night.

A 50-year-old woman from Ganjpeth, who was admitted to Sassoon Hospital on Tuesday and died in the night. A swab sample taken from her tested positive on Wednesday. She suffered from obstructive sleep apnea and obesity.

17 recover, discharged from Symbiosis

As many as 17 persons, who have recovered from COVID-19, were discharged from Symbiosis Hospital on Wednesday. A total of 32 persons have recovered and discharged so far, said Dr Vijay Nataraj, CEO of the hospital. Another 12 patients recovered and were discharged from Naidu Hospital, while four patients have recovered and been discharged from Bharati Hospital, and another two from KEM hospital.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd