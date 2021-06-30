Six Maharashtra districts to launch mass drug administration against filariasis from tomorrow

Maharashtra has 18 filariasis endemic districts with close to 31,258 lymphoedema (abnormal swelling in an arm or leg) and 11,929 hydrocele (abnormal swelling of the scrotum) cases as of 2020-21. (Representational)

Six Maharashtra districts — Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Gondia, Nanded and Yavatmal — will conduct mass drug administration (MDA) against lymphatic filariasis from July 1 to 15.

Known as elephantiasis, filariasis is the second most disabling disease after mental health according to WHO and is transmitted by infected mosquitoes. Usually acquired in childhood, the infection damages the lymphatic system and if left untreated, causes enlargement of body parts.

Maharashtra has 18 filariasis endemic districts with close to 31,258 lymphoedema (abnormal swelling in an arm or leg) and 11,929 hydrocele (abnormal swelling of the scrotum) cases as of 2020-21.

During the MDA, a combination of two drugs — diethylcarbamazine (DEC) and albendazole — or three drugs — Ivermectin, DEC, and Albendazole — is administered to the eligible population in affected areas to prevent transmission of the disease. Of the six districts, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Bhandara will undertake triple-drug therapy (IDA).

IDA, a new drug combination approved by the WHO, has been proven to be more effective and helpful in reducing the number of MDA rounds needed to eliminate filariasis.

The state health directorate organised a virtual media sensitisation workshop on June 29 to highlight the importance of MDA rounds in eliminating filariasis.

Health Minister Rajesh Tope in a video appeal at the workshop said, “During MDA, trained health workers will follow Covid-19 appropriate protocols and conduct house visits to provide free-of-cost anti-filaria medicines to all beneficiaries in all communities in affected areas. These anti-filaria medicines are completely safe and effective.”

Dr Sanjeev Jadhav, additional director of health services, said, “for an MDA round to be successful, all households in an endemic area must receive and consume the anti-filaria drugs in the presence of the healthcare worker. This is the only way we can ensure the interruption of transmission of filariasis within the community thus enabling elimination of the disease”.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.