Six government employees arrested for helping owner of seized truck

Pune rural police have arrested six persons, including two staffers at the Telhsil office, in connection with illegal transportation of sand.

Sarfaraj Deshmukh, the Talathi, has lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Shirur police station.

The six were identified as truck owner Vijay Kolpe and government employees Sambhaji Gunjal, Narayan Damse and Suresh Pacharne, Santosh Giramkar, and Mangesh Anuse.

Police said that Kolpe’s truck was seized by officials for alleged illegal transportation of sand from Kurhadwadi in Shirur on March 8. The truck was then parked outside the Shirur Tehsil office. The officials discovered around six brass of sand in the truck and slapped Kolpe with a Rs 4.47 lakh fine.

But on the intervening night of March 19 and March 20, the accused government employees allegedly drove away with the truck and returned it after allegedly removing around five brass of sand.

Police said the accused committed the crime for reducing the fine imposed on the truck owner. However, the incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Police inspector Pravin Khanapure of Shirur police station is investigating the case.