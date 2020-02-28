In Pune, Six from interstate gang arrested, ‘eight ATM thefts solved’

Cash and valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh have been recovered. (Representational image) Cash and valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh have been recovered. (Representational image)

A team from Wakad police station under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has arrested six members of an alleged interstate gang and claimed to have solved as many as eight cases of theft at ATM kiosks.

Cash and valuables worth over Rs 20 lakh have been recovered from the arrested suspects, said police, adding that a search was on to find six more persons who hail from Mewat in Haryana, who are suspected to be involved in the heists as well.

Police have identified the arrested accused as Azaruddin Hussain (29), Sarfuddin Hasim (22) and Mohammad Shakeer Hassan (35), residents of Haryana, as well as Sandeep Salve (43) of Jambhe and Dattatray Kokate (42) and Gautam Kisan Jadhav (38) of Thergaon.

The team led by API Harish Mane, which was working on a tip-off received by Inspector Vivek Mugalikar, initially arrested three suspects from Haryana after a probe in Delhi and Haryana for two weeks. Three more alleged accomplices were arrested afterwards in Thergaon.

Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi said, “The local accomplices used to help in deciding the target and arranged for support. Suspects from Haryana used to come here for committing theft. Gas cutters have been used to crack open ATMs. These people are involved in at least eight cases as per our primary probe.”

Inspector Mugalikar said, “They would damage CCTV cameras and cover their faces. We have seized Rs 3 lakh in cash, three cars, one two-wheeler and 16 ATM cards, besides tools used to commit thefts.”

