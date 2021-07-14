Six-day lockdown goes into effect in Sangli amid rising Covid cases

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Sangli city and neighbouring rural areas, a six-day lockdown went into effect in the entire district on Wednesday. The order was issued by District Collector Abhijit Chaudhary on Tuesday evening.

“We are going to implement the lockdown strictly to check the spread of virus,” said Nitin Kapadnis, municipal commissioner of Sangli, Miraj and Kupwad Municipal Corporation. “The order has been issued by the district collector and it will be applicable across the district,” he added.

Every day, Sangli district registers as many as 1,000-1,200 positive cases. Cases had dropped to 700-800 per day but have started rising again in the past three weeks, prompting the administration to enforce a stricter lockdown, officials said.

The municipal commissioner said that during the six-day lockdown, all non-essential shops will remain shut. The administration is encouraging residents to order essential items through home delivery services. “We have asked shopkeepers to do more home deliveries. If any customers turn up, Covid approppriate norms should be strictly followed,” Kapadnis said.

“It is observed that overcrowding is taking place with roadside hawkers. So, we have shut them down,” the district collector said in his directive. “Without permission from local self government bodies, all kinds of hawking activity along roads and on footpaths has been banned,” the order said.

The administration has allowed only official vegetable markets to operate from 7 am to 4 pm throughout the week. But it has shut down all weekly bazaars. “Vegetable and fruit sellers should strictly operate in official markets only. Local self government bodies should help the hawkers deliver their products to the doorsteps of customers,” the order said.

The order stressed that local self govenrment bodies in the district should help home delivery of essential goods.

The collector said that marriage halls or wedding venues, events should be allowed only for two hours and with attedance of 25 people. “Marriage hall owners should provide full information of the marriage taking place to the local self-government body and the police. If Covid-19 appropriate norms are not followed, Rs 50,000 fine will be imposed on the families. Also, the marriage hall will be shut down,” the order said.

The order said that if shopkeepers dealing in essential goods violate Covid norms, then a fine of Rs 500 will be imposed on them. “If the customer is found violating the norm, the shopkeeper is still selling him the goods, then the shopkeeper should be fined Rs 1,000,” the order said.

The order said that all open grounds will stay shut and activities like morning walks and cycling will not be permitted.

As per state government norms, Sangli district’s positivity rate was more than 10 per cent and less than 20 per cent and so, it falls in level 4 category, the order said