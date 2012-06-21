Six claim to be Chhota Rajan men,arrested for extortion bid

The Pune police arrested six persons,all history sheeters,who tried to extort protection money from city builders claiming to be members of the Chhota Rajan gang.

Police arrested suspects Pramod alias Pintu Modak (22) of Upper Indira Nagar,Shakil Amir Yalgi (25) of Parvati,Santosh Guttedar (26) of Upper Indira Nagar,Sagar Pradip Nikhalje (20) of Aundh,Salim Papa Shaikh (24) of Pimple Saudagar and Sardar Ananda Patil (34) of Old Sangvi on Tuesday night following a complaint lodged by a city builder. Police said the suspects had called on mobile phones of the builders son and wife demanding extortion money of Rs 30 lakh on June 11. They also threatened to kill the builders son if the demand was not fulfilled.

The builder then lodged a complaint with the Warje police. The anti-extortion cell of crime branch,led by inspector Sachin Sawant and assistant inspector Santosh Subalkar laid a trap near Warje bridge and nabbed the suspects on Tuesday.

Police recovered sharp weapons,hockey stick,nylon rope,stick tape,five cell phones,a motorcycle and a scooters from the suspects. Police said that suspects were planning to loot cash from a petrol pump in Warje.

Meanwhile,another offence for demanding extortion money of Rs 30 lakh from a well known city builder was registered against them with the Bund Garden police.

Police said that the same gang had attacked another builder at Sangvi with sharp weapons around 8.30 pm on June 13. The suspects called the builder at his construction site near Puram chowk in Pimple Saudagar saying that they wanted to see an apartment. But they assaulted the builder with sharp weapons. A complaint of attempt to murder was lodged against the suspects in this case at the Sangvi police station.

Additional commissioner of police (crime) A D Shinde said,The suspects are all history sheeters. Among them Sardar Patil has five offences of thefts against him. Suspect Shakil Yalgi was earlier booked in two murder cases. Police said that one of the suspects worked with the builder and hence managed to get the mobile phone numbers of his son and wife for making extortion calls.

The investigation team comprised inspector Sawant,assistant inspector Subalkar,constables Anat Dalvi,Ganesh Mali,Anil Shiinde,Pandurang Wanjale,Navnath Gawli,Chandrakant Ingle,Sanjay Kalokhe,Vilas Gujar,Mahadev Dimble,Balasaheb Jarad,Kashinath Jagtap,Baba Shirke,Dilip Kachi,Hrishikesh Mahalle and Chandrakant Sawant.

